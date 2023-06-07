Cooking with Rania: Chicken Tacos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A recipe so good, Rania's family loves it!

Chicken Tacos

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Extra Virgin olive oil

1 ½ boneless, skinless chicken breasts

One medium onion, finely chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 ½ cups red enchilada sauce

4 chipotle peppers in adobo

3 ripe avocados, mashed just before assembly

12 - 6 inch flour tortillas, warmed

Pineapple-Habanero salsa (see recipe below or purchase from Trader Joes)

4 ounces shredded Cotija cheese

Cilantro leaves, for finishing

Serves: 6

Directions:

Heat a small amount of olive oil over medium heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, and the chicken onion and salt and pepper to taste. Cook the mixture, stirring the onion and turning the chicken occasionally until the chicken is browned and the onion is translucent about 4 minutes per side. Stir in the enchilada sauce and chipotle peppers. Cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and tender, about 12-15 minutes. It is very important not to overcook the chicken as it will tend to dry out. Remove the chicken from the pan and using two forks, shred the chicken directly in the pan.

To serve, spread the mashed avocado over the tortillas, dividing evenly. Top with chicken top with the salsa, shredded cheese and cilantro

Pineapple – Habanero Salsa

1 pineapple, peeled, quartered lengthwise, cored, and diced

1 red bell pepper, seeded, and diced

4 green onions, including green tops, diced

1 habanero chile, seeds removed, finely minced

¼ cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, green onions, habanero, lime juice, sugar and salt. Stir gently to combine. Transfer to a serving bowl, cover, and set aside for 1 hour before serving to allow the flavors to blend.

Can do ahead – This dip is best when made within 8 hours of serving, but it can be prepared up to 1 day in advance. Remove from the refrigerator 45 minutes before serving.