Cooking with Rania: Chicken Khao Soi Noodle Soup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has a warm soup recipe for a cold winter's day.

Chicken Khao Soi Noodle Soup

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts – sliced into 1-inch thick slices

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup Thai red curry paste

2 large carrots, sliced

2 -14 ounce cans full fat unsweetened coconut milk

3 cups chicken broth (homemade is preferable – boxed is OK)

3 tablespoons of fish sauce

1 tablespoon honey

2 cups chopped baby Bok Choy

8 ounces egg noodles

For garnish:

Cilantro, sliced Serrano chilies and limes

Directions:

Season the chicken with salt-and-pepper. Hate the olive oil in a large stock pot over high heat. When the olive oil begins to shimmer, and the chicken, skin side down, and sear until golden and crisp. Flip the chicken over, add the curry paste and carrots and continue to cook for about two minutes. Stir in the coconut milk, chicken broth, fish sauce and honey. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low and cook until the chicken is cooked through about 10 minutes.

While the chicken is cooking, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat and cook the noodles according to the package directions, al dente. Drain just before finishing the recipe.

Remove the chicken from the pot, and shred it, making sure to reserve any accumulated juices. Return the shredded chicken to the pot and then stir in the chopped baby Bok Choy.

Divide the soup among four bowls and top each bowl with the noodles. Garnish with the cilantro, chilies and lime wedges.

Serves: 4