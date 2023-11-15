Cooking with Rania: Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- All month long, Rania Harris is helping us put Thanksgiving Dinner on the table. This week, she's tackling a traditional side dish with a twist with Boaz Frankel.

Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

6 cups brussels sprouts, trimmed

3 ounces pancetta, roughly chopped

¼ cup Greek extra Virgin olive oil

1 small sweet onion, chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons water

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Slice each brussels sprout in half and remove the core. Gently pull the layers of the leaves apart.

In a large sauté pan, add the olive oil and pancetta. Cook the pancetta until it is slightly crispy, rendering the fat. Remove the pancetta from the pan and reserve, leaving the excess fat in the pan.

Add the onions to the pan and cook until translucent. Add the butter and allow to melt before adding the brussels sprout leaves along with 2 tablespoons of water.

Sauté over medium heat, tossing to coat. Cook only until the leaves are tender and bright green, about 6 minutes. Do not over-cook the brussels sprout leaves. They should remain bright green. Season to taste with salt and pepper and then fold in the reserve pancetta and serve immediately.

Note: This dish should be made just before service as the brussels sprouts will turn a dark green and will not be as appealing. You can prepare the dish ahead of time all the way up to the point of adding the brussels sprout leaves and then finish the recipe just before you're ready to serve.

Serves: 8