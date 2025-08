A controlled burn in Beaver County was deemed out of control on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

County dispatch told KDKA-TV that the burn was taking place at a scrap metal facility on Woodlawn Road in Center Township.

Crews were able to get the fire under control as of 10:55 a.m. No injuries were reported.

