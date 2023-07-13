Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction worker dies after falling at Pine-Richland High School

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Construction worker dies after falling at Pine-Richland High School
Construction worker dies after falling at Pine-Richland High School 00:59

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A construction worker is dead after he fell at Pine-Richland High School. 

According to investigators and Pine-Richland officials, the victim, said to be a man in his 40s, fell some 30 feet through a hole in the roof onto a concrete floor. 

The man is believed to be part of a team installing rooftop air conditioning units. A view from above shows what appears to be two large pieces of plywood covering where the victim is believed to have fallen through. 

The worker was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital where investigators say the man was pronounced dead. 

Officials shut down operations at the site after the accident.

The victim's name hasn't been released yet pending family notification. 

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 12:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.