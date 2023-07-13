Construction worker dies after falling at Pine-Richland High School

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A construction worker is dead after he fell at Pine-Richland High School.

According to investigators and Pine-Richland officials, the victim, said to be a man in his 40s, fell some 30 feet through a hole in the roof onto a concrete floor.

The man is believed to be part of a team installing rooftop air conditioning units. A view from above shows what appears to be two large pieces of plywood covering where the victim is believed to have fallen through.

The worker was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital where investigators say the man was pronounced dead.

Officials shut down operations at the site after the accident.

The victim's name hasn't been released yet pending family notification.