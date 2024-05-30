Construction worker pronounced dead after falling from scaffolding in North Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a fall at a construction site in Oakland.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 8 a.m., police, fire, and EMS were all called to the 400 block of Melwood Avenue for a reported fall from scaffolding at a construction site.

Once medics arrived on the scene, within minutes of the call, a man was found with significant, grave injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit detectives responded, as is protocol when there is a death. They will continue to work with OSHA detectives to examine any and all evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Melwood Avenue is closed from 450 Melwood Avenue to Baum Boulevard while they investigate.

