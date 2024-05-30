Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction worker pronounced dead after falling from scaffolding in North Oakland

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a fall at a construction site in Oakland. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 8 a.m., police, fire, and EMS were all called to the 400 block of Melwood Avenue for a reported fall from scaffolding at a construction site. 

Once medics arrived on the scene, within minutes of the call, a man was found with significant, grave injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit detectives responded, as is protocol when there is a death. They will continue to work with OSHA detectives to examine any and all evidence. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Melwood Avenue is closed from 450 Melwood Avenue to Baum Boulevard while they investigate. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on air and online.  

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 10:43 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.