Woman dies after construction accident near University of Pittsburgh's campus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a construction accident outside of the Petersen Events Center in Oakland.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Friday morning just before 11 for reports of a woman with a serious head injury lying in the street.

KDKA has learned the woman was hit by a large metal cylinder that came from the construction site at the Petersen Events Center

Bystanders said they tried to save the woman via CPR but her injuries were too severe.

Once medics arrived on the scene, she was pronounced dead.

"Obviously there is a construction site here, a large, metal steel drum that escaped from the construction site, rolled down the hill, broke through a section of fencing, and the woman was on the sidewalk, street area when she was struck by the runway piece of metal," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Emily Bourne.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the victim was a staff member at one of the hospitals in Oakland.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on air and online for the latest.