Construction begins on solar farm that will help power University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh and Vesper Energy have begun construction on a solar farm near Pittsburgh International Airport.

It will supply electricity for the next two decades.

The project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as save Pitt millions of dollars.

Combined with the future usage of hydropower, Pitt says that at least 42 percent of its electricity will come from local, renewable sources.

The solar farm is expected to be online by next year.