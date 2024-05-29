Man wanted for Connellsville shooting taken into custody in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Connellsville last week has been taken into custody.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday night that Kaiwan Montgomery was taken into custody by detectives at a convenience store along Versailles Avenue in McKeesport.

The shooting took place last Wednesday night along North Pittsburgh Street.

The Sheriff's Office says that the person who was injured in the shooting was able to identify Montgomery as the suspect.

Montgomery was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and will be held there until he is extradited to Fayette County to face numerous charges in connection with the shooting.