CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Connellsville on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened along East Crawford Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Connellsville. KDKA

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting happened just after 9 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.