Westmoreland County man charged with indecent assault and harassment of a minor

A 66-year-old man from Connellsville is now facing charges of indecent assault and harassment after he was accused of groping a minor during the Mount Pleasant Festival. 

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Mount Pleasant police responded to the scene after a juvenile female had reported that an older man had allegedly groped her and kissed her. 

The victim told police that she and several friends were around Sawdpipe Alley during the September festival when she was sitting on a swing. An older man sat next to her, groped her, touched her chest, and kissed her cheek. 

The victim's friends then pushed the suspect into the bushes nearby after the alleged incident. 

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect as 66-year-old Duane Butler. 

He told police that he did nothing wrong and claimed that the victim's friends were jealous of him because he was "talking to the girl." 

Butler has been charged with indecent assault and harassment. 

