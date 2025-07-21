Connellsville businesses raising money in wake of deadly Dunbar Township fire

Two Connellsville businesses are raising money to help support the family of a woman who died following a house fire in Dunbar Township last week.

Sierra Trillow, 26, died at the hospital after she was pulled from the home along Miles Road early Wednesday morning. Three other people were pulled from the home and taken to the hospital, as well.

The fire is believed to have been started by someone who was smoking in the house with oxygen tanks nearby.

4 people were injured overnight in a house fire that broke out along Miles Road in Dunbar Township, Fayette County. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

In the wake of the deadly fire, two Connellsville businesses are working to raise and collect money for Trillow's family.

Kickstand Kitchen restaurant that's located along West Crawford Avenue says Trillow "was a light of a woman inside and out, brought up every room she was in, and never struggled to make a friend or to make anyone around her smile."

Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones, and anyone who had the blessing of knowing my beautiful friend Sierra.... Posted by Kickstand Kitchen on Friday, July 18, 2025

The restaurant says they're accepting cash donations in person and are working to set up an online fundraiser. Proceeds are going to be given to the family to help support funeral expenses and anything else they may need.

Coffee at Crawford, locating and N. 7th Street, says Trillow was one of their customers and that she "was always dressed in the cutest vintage inspired outfits and her eye makeup got compliments all the time."

The coffee shop says they'll be collecting money for her family at the store.