Condemned building collapses in Manchester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A condemned building in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood collapsed Thursday.
The building, which was vacant, collapsed around 2 p.m. on Manhattan Street between Adams and Beldale streets on the North Side. The street is currently closed.
City officials said the Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections declared the building needs to undergo emergency demolition. Crews are expected to start work Friday.
People live on both sides of the building. No one was injured.
