Community members march for peace in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — There was a push for peace in McKeesport on Thursday.

About 50 people called for peace and unity in the community. Gun violence has plagued the streets of McKeesport for far too long, they said.

The group, consisting of clergy, city leaders and community members, hopes to pave the way for a solution to end gun violence, specifically with the youth. They marched down Versailles Avenue on Thursday to the Family Dollar store.

The group said the route was strategically planned, as it is where numerous shootings have occurred and is a few blocks away from McKeesport High School. Organizers say it's important for the kids to see and hear them as they walk home from school.

"We're joining with our brothers and sisters in the city of Duquesne with their Wake Up campaign," said Pastor Jessica McClure of Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church. "Wake up, you're lovely. Wake up, you're beautiful. Wake up, you're worth living."

"How do we move outside of the walls of our comfort zone to get out in the community so the kids can see we care," said Keith Murphy of the Healthy Village Learning Institute.



Murphy added that Thursday was just the beginning. He said the group is planning more community events.