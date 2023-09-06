Common Goodness Cooking on Talk Pittsburgh: Tailgating recipes

Patty Irrgang is sharing tailgating recipes from her book, 'It's All About Tailgating'

Patty Irrgang is sharing tailgating recipes from her book, 'It's All About Tailgating'

Patty Irrgang is sharing tailgating recipes from her book, 'It's All About Tailgating'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Author and food lover Patty Irrgang is in the kitchen helping us get ready for tailgating and football-watching parties.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Texas Chili

1 lb pork loin, cubed

1 lb sirloin, cubed

1 lb bulk sausage

¾ lb bacon, cooked, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 T garlic, chopped

Olive oil

3 28 oz cans diced tomatoes

1 can mild chiles

1 can tomato paste

2 T oregano,

1 tsp cayenne

1 T thyme

salt, pepper – all to taste

Amounts of spices are a suggestion so use the amounts that you like.

Brown pork in 2 T oil then remove from pan. Brown beef in 2 T oil, remove from pan. Brown sausage making sure to break it up into small pieces. Add onion and garlic to pan with sausage and saute 5 min. Add back in to the pot the pork, beef and remaining ingredients. Bring to boil then reduce to medium maintaining a simmer. Cook until meats are tender, approximately 2 hours. Stir during the cooking process and add water as needed when mixture gets too thick.

Cornbread

1 package Jiffy cornbread mix

1/3 c milk

1 egg

3 T butter, melted

½ c sour cream

Optional add ins: ½ c shredded cheddar cheese, ½ c chopped chorizo, 1 T jarred jalapenos,1/2 c chopped bacon

Place all ingredients in mixing bowl and stir together with fork until well blended. Pour into parchment lined or greased/floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees.

Two recipes work well in an 11"x17" baking pan.

Pierogie Casserole

3/4 lb cooked farfalle (bowties) macaroni,

6 c mashed potatoes

2-4 c shredded cheddar cheese

1 large onions, thinly sliced

4 T butter

Mashed potatoes:



5 lbs potatoes

1 stick butter

½-3/4 c milk

Peel and cut the potatoes into ¾" cubes. In a pot bring salted water to a boil then add the potatoes. Cook on medium high until fork tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and pour into mixing bowl. Add butter and mix with a hand mixer till smooth. Add milk and mix again till smooth, about 30 seconds. For this recipe add the cheese and stir until the cheese is melted.

Assembly:

Melt butter in frying pan then add onions. Saute until onions are soft. In buttered casserole dish spread a layer of mashed potatoes, about ½" thick. Top with a layer of macaroni then onions. Repeat the layering starting with the mashed potatoes, then the macaroni, onions and cheese. Top with a layer of mashed potatoes. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Peach Crisp

8 peaches, peeled and sliced

¾ c sugar

1/3 c flour or 3 T cornstarch

1-3 tsp cinnamon (depending on taste)

1 tsp vanilla

1 T lemon juice (optional)

Combine all ingredients in bowl and mix together. Pour into 2 qt. baking dish and bake @ 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes or until middle bubbles. The fruit will come to the top of the pan. It will cook down. Sprinkle on Streusel Topping or Oatmeal and Honey Topping after first 20 minutes of baking.

If you would like to make a smaller amount cut the recipe in half and bake in smaller dish.

For a larger amount - 9"x13" pan:

12-14 peaches

1 c sugar

6 T flour

3-4 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp vanilla

2 T lemon juice (optional)

Follow same instructions and use a 9"x13" pan. Bake for 35-50 minutes or until middle bubbles.

8-10 servings