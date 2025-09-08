Comedian Nate Bargatze bringing new tour to Pittsburgh

Comedian Nate Bargatze will return to Pittsburgh as part of a brand-new tour in 2026.

Dubbed the "Big Dumb Eyes World Tour," the 62-city run of shows will bring the Nashville native to PPG Paints Arena on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The tour will include all new material, with more dates to be announced, according to an accompanying press release.

Bargatze, described as a clean and relatable entertainer, has received Grammy and Emmy nominations as a comedian, while also being a New York Times No. 1 bestselling author, actor, podcaster, director and producer.

He has performed in several sold-out shows, with more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, and over 20 venue records broken this year to date, the press release adds.

Up next, he will host the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 on CBS.

Tickets for the Pittsburgh show went on sale Sept. 5. For more information and tickets, click here.