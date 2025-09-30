Comedian Bert Kreischer returning to Pittsburgh in 2026

Comedian Bert Kreischer will return to Pittsburgh for another show in 2026.

Kreischer has added additional dates that will extend the "Permission To Party World Tour" into 2026, according to an accompanying press release.

He will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 20, 2026.

"Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire. In 2024, he landed the No. 6 highest-grossing comedy tour worldwide," the press release added. "His sixth Netflix special, 'Lucky,' sold out all six shows within 24 hours of the on-sale date and premiered in Netflix's Top 10 Most Watched TV Shows in March 2025."

Most recently, Kreischer will star in the upcoming Netflix six-episode comedy series "Free Bert" alongside Arden Myrin and Lilou Lang.

Pre-sale for next year's show begins Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. local, and tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

More information can be found here.