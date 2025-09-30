Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Comedian Bert Kreischer returning to Pittsburgh in 2026

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Comedian Bert Kreischer will return to Pittsburgh for another show in 2026.

Kreischer has added additional dates that will extend the "Permission To Party World Tour" into 2026, according to an accompanying press release.

He will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 20, 2026.

"Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire. In 2024, he landed the No. 6 highest-grossing comedy tour worldwide," the press release added. "His sixth Netflix special, 'Lucky,' sold out all six shows within 24 hours of the on-sale date and premiered in Netflix's Top 10 Most Watched TV Shows in March 2025."

Most recently, Kreischer will star in the upcoming Netflix six-episode comedy series "Free Bert" alongside Arden Myrin and Lilou Lang.

Pre-sale for next year's show begins Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. local, and tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

More information can be found here.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue