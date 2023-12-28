Pennsylvania man accused of stabbing 82-year-old mother to death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Columbia County is accused of killing his 82-year-old mother.

In a Pennsylvania State Police news release, troopers said they were called to a home on Old Berwick Road in Scott Township at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

After an investigation, law enforcement said 60-year-old James Cosper stabbed his mother, 82-year-old Bonnie Cosper, multiple times, killing her. He was charged with homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, according to the news release.

"There is no threat to the public / community members in the area," state police said in the release.

CBS 21 reported that the 82-year-old victim was found dead on the front porch of the home, while her son was found by law enforcement upstairs. There was blood throughout the house, the TV station reported.

According to court documents, obtained by CBS 21, James Cosper admitted to using various knives and weapons to kill his mom, adding that he changed clothes after the stabbing and hid them.

The Columbia County Coroner's Office ruled 82-year-old Bonnie Cosper's death a homicide, CBS 21 reported. Her cause of death was sharp and blunt force injuries.