College GameDay returns to Pittsburgh for 2022 Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The hype only continues to build for the return of the Backyard Brawl.

On September 1 the Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers will renew their rivalry at Acrisure Stadium right here in Pittsburgh but another big-time show is joining them.

A favorite of college football fans nationwide is coming to Pittsburgh: ESPN College GameDay.

It will be a special Thursday edition as Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack all come to the North Shore for a one-hour pregame show prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.

The game marks the third time College GameDay has come to Pitt and it will be the show's first stop before the week one Saturday opener in Columbus.

When the Panthers and Mountaineers kick off at Acrisure Stadium, it will be the first meeting between the two in the historic rivalry since 2011 when West Virginia won a thrilling 21-20 matchup over the Panthers.

However, the Panthers lead the all-time series with a record of 61–40–3.

"Passionate rivalry games like the Backyard Brawl make college football special," Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. "The extension of this series is exciting to announce given our programs' shared history and geography. It's a rivalry that resonates throughout the region and across the country. That will certainly be on display when we renew ties this September at Heinz Field in front of a national television audience."

The 2022 Backyard Brawl will be the first in a newly-agreed extension of the rivalry which both schools signed earlier this year.

Pitt and West Virginia will meet in 2022-2025. Then, there will be a three-year break, with the teams meeting once again from 2029-2032.

Each matchup will alternate locations, with this year's taking place in Pittsburgh.