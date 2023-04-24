Cole Swindell bringing tour to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell is bringing his tour to the Pittsburgh area this fall.

Swindell's "Twelve Tour" will come to the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University on Oct. 28. He'll be joined by Nate Smith and Avery Anna.

"My fans know 12 is my number… so, here we go... 12 SHOWS. 12 DIFFERENT SETS. We are kicking this off October 12th and I can't wait to be out on the road with Nate, Conner, Avery Anna and Greylan!" Swindell said in a news release.

The tour starts in Fargo, North Dakota, and wraps up in Rome, Georgia. He'll also stop in Reading on Oct. 27 before heading to Pittsburgh.

Tickets go on sale to the public in most markets on Friday at 10 a.m.