Cold weather shelters open in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the coldest air of the season rolling in Wednesday night, cold weather shelters have opened up in Westmoreland County.

In partnership with United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Welcome Home Shelter and Union Mission have opened cold weather shelters, offering emergency lodging to residents who are without heat or experiencing homelessness.

The shelters will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on nights when the temperature falls below 25 degrees, United Way says.

It's the ninth season the shelters have been opened to the community. Over the last few years, United Way says the two shelters have provided nearly 300 nights of lodging per year.

"On cold winter nights, the shelters will provide a safe place for community members to stay warm," said Jesse Sprajcar, the director of regional impact initiatives at United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, in a news release. "Providing basic necessities such as food, shelter and transportation, can truly transform lives, aiding individuals and families on their path to stability."

People can call 211 to check if the shelters will be open. The shelters will be in service through March 31. When necessary, United Way says transportation to the shelters is provided by Westmoreland Community Action.

"Everyone should have a place of refuge when temperatures start to drop. By making a phone call or sending a text to United Way's PA 211 Southwest helpline, individuals and families can find a warm place to stay that same night and receive transportation to get there," said Amy Franz, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania's regional vice president.

Western Pennsylvania saw its first snow of the season overnight into Wednesday morning. By Thursday morning, lows will be in the mid- to upper-20s by Thursday morning.