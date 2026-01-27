What is frostbite? A Pittsburgh-area doctor explains the injury.

After the historic snowfall, dangerously low temperatures crept into the Pittsburgh region, bringing a hidden danger that can turn painful in seconds: frostbite.

However, there are ways people can protect themselves or take necessary steps if they believe they contracted frostbite.

What is frostbite?

"(Frostbite) is basically the changes of skin that could occur when exposed to prolonged extremes and temperatures," said Dr. Brent Rau, the medical director of emergency medicine at Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Rau explained that there are various degrees of frostbite, and exposed parts of your body are the most prone, like the face.

You know you have it if you see changes to the color of your skin, skin goes numb, tingles, burns, or you develop blisters a few days later.

"Everything, from needing just local wound care to actual surgical debridement, where they're taking off dead skin, and then obviously progressing all the way up to amputation in extreme cases," he explained.

Dr. Rau added that emergency room physicians haven't seen such extremes just yet.

"I would say we're mostly seeing cases related to the milder exposure, at least leading up until now."

The most at risk are outdoor workers, the elderly, and people experiencing homelessness.

What to do if experiencing symptoms

If you feel like you're experiencing frostbite, Dr. Rau offered some important guidance.

"Get out of that environment, take off anything wet, and try to rewarm yourself."

By getting into a warm environment or using lukewarm water, not hot, which also means no direct contact with a heating source, because if the skin is numb, you won't know if you're burning yourself.