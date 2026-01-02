The cold start to 2026 continues on Friday, but warmer temperatures loom next week

There are a few snow showers leaving around 1" in Garrett County, Maryland, where there's a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m.

Temperatures with wind chill on Friday, January 2, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Otherwise, just a few light snow showers lingering north of the region.

9 a.m.: 21° Mostly Cloudy

Noon: 25° Mostly Cloudy

3 p.m.: 27° Mostly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 23° Mostly Cloudy

It's another cold start with lows in the teens and feeling in the teens and single digits with light winds.

Wind gusts throughout the day - January 2, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

This will be the trend throughout the next several mornings. The rest of the week, we stay below normal and quiet with highs only in the upper 20s.

It'll be a cold, cloudy, and dry Steelers game on Sunday night with temperatures in the low 20s and light winds, so it'll feel nearly the same.

The 40s return Tuesday and Wednesday with rain returning to the region.

7-day forecast: January 2, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

