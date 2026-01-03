Cold and cloudy conditions continue in Pittsburgh through the weekend

It'll be a cold, cloudy weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Our lows have been in the single digits for some as well.

Temperatures and wind chill on Saturday in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Tonight, a few light snow showers are possible with .5" possible and up to 1" for the high elevations north and in the Laurel Highlands.

9 a.m.: 15° Cloudy

Noon: 25° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 27° Mostly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 25° Mostly Cloudy

It'll be a dry Steelers game on Sunday night with temperatures in the low to mid-20s and light winds, so it'll feel nearly the same.

Forecast for Steelers vs. Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night KDKA Weather Center

The 40s return Tuesday and then the 50s Wednesday through Friday with rain showers moving in. What snow is out there will begin to melt!

7-day forecast: January 3, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

