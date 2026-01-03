Cold and cloudy conditions continue in Pittsburgh through the weekend
It'll be a cold, cloudy weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Our lows have been in the single digits for some as well.
Tonight, a few light snow showers are possible with .5" possible and up to 1" for the high elevations north and in the Laurel Highlands.
- 9 a.m.: 15° Cloudy
- Noon: 25° Cloudy
- 3 p.m.: 27° Mostly Cloudy
- 6 p.m.: 25° Mostly Cloudy
It'll be a dry Steelers game on Sunday night with temperatures in the low to mid-20s and light winds, so it'll feel nearly the same.
The 40s return Tuesday and then the 50s Wednesday through Friday with rain showers moving in. What snow is out there will begin to melt!
