The frigid air in Pittsburgh stays in place through the weekend

The snow isn't going anywhere anytime soon with an unprecedented cold airmass in place right now. With a wind switch overnight to the north from the southwest, this morning and tomorrow morning will see the coldest temperatures of the week. Both days will see temperatures falling to well below 0°.

Saturday morning temperatures may drop to as low as 10-below in Pittsburgh. Highs today will be near 10 degrees. At least there will be off-and-on sunshine, similar to yesterday.

The rest of the weekend isn't looking much warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid-teens on Saturday and the upper teens on Sunday. The coldest morning of the week will occur on Saturday morning with lows in Pittsburgh expected to be near 10-below. The weekend will be dry with no additional snow expected.

Temperatures and conditions through the weekend KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead to next week, the cold weather pattern will continue. We do see 850mb temperatures 'warm' to around 4°C on Wednesday, but conditions are only hinting at highs in the mid to upper 20s. If you remember earlier this week, I had temperatures there in the mid-30s. This is a good point to talk about the two chances for snow over the next week that the model data is hinting at.

This first one arrives on Wednesday and is why temperatures will likely not hit the 30s. There is a second chance for snow on Friday into Saturday, with my confidence level for that one also being low. Back to temperatures, data shows next Friday as our best chance to hit 32° over the next two and a half weeks.

That is also just ahead of that other snow chance I just talked about. While morning lows most of next week will be in the teens, single-digit and even sub-zero temperatures are set to return next weekend.

Getting back to our snow chances, I am pretty sure that 'social media' guy couldn't wait to post snow totals from next Wednesday from the GFS. The GFS model is showing 6"-9" of snow falling as of the 18z model run on Jan 29th. The Euro 18z model run shows us seeing no snow at all.

Both the GFS and the Euro show some snow next Friday into Saturday, with the GFS again showing substantially more snow.

The snow that is here isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The Pittsburgh NWS has shown 10 inches of snow on the ground from Monday through Wednesday, with us dipping down to 9" of snow on the ground yesterday. We may be adding to our snow depth over the next 10 days.

7-day forecast: January 30, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

