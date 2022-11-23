Another Code Orange air quality day issued for Liberty-Clairton area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area Thursday.

A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion with light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range, the DEP said.

It'll be the second day in a row with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people with a Code Orange day already in effect for Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue on Wednesday.

The DEP recommends young children, older people and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help cut back on pollution by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use, avoiding open burning and avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment.