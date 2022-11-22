Code Orange air quality alert issued for Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this week because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County on Wednesday.

"A strong late night and morning temperature inversion with very light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Wednesday," the DEP said in a release on Tuesday.

On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk, and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use.