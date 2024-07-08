Code Orange Air Quality Action Day issued for Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area.

The Department of Environmental Protection says that this includes Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Washington counties.

The air quality alert has been issued through 4 p.m. today.

It's expected to be a hot and sunny day with temperatures in the lower to mid-90s, which the DEP says creates for ozone development that would likely be in the Code Orange range by the afternoon hours.

On air quality action days, young children, older people, and those who generally suffer from breathing problems are recommended to limit outdoor activities.

If you live in the area where an air quality action day is issued, things like setting air conditioners to higher temperatures, reducing vehicle trips, and refueling after dusk can all help reduce air pollution.

You can view real-time air quality reports for your area by visiting AirNow.gov.