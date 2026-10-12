Cloudy skies are in today's Pittsburgh-area weather forecast

It's going to be a seasonable day in the Pittsburgh area with cloudy skies and drizzle.

FIRST ALERT: NONE

AWARE: Cold and frosty weekend ahead

Highs are back near normal in the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be the day to take advantage of where we have sunny skies and highs about normal back to 80 degrees.

Rain returns Wednesday, and we are back in the low 70s. Thursday, we dry out with seasonable highs in the mid 60s.

Then, rain returns again in the evening and continues on Friday.

Friday temperatures will fall throughout the day, and then the colder temperatures will be back this weekend.

KDKA Weather Center

Saturday highs are only in the low 50s if that for some and morning lows are back in the mid 30s on Sunday before sunshine and highs in the upper 50s are back Sunday.