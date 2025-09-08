6 injured, including suspect, in Ohio mass shooting outside bar, police say

Six people, including one person believed to be a suspect, were injured in a mass shooting over the weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, police say.

In a news release on Monday, the Cleveland Division of Police said the shooting happened near a bar on West 10th Street around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday in the Flats neighborhood.

Police said preliminary information shows there was an issue with overcrowding at Play Bar and Grill, which led to the fire marshal being called. When officials arrived, police said the crowd was "pushed outside" and an altercation occurred. Shortly after, shots rang out.

Police said five people were treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals. The sixth person was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Law enforcement recovered about 40 shell casings from four different caliber weapons from the area, the news release said. After reviewing surveillance video, police said one of the victims was seen firing a weapon. Cleveland.com, citing police, reported that four people were shooting at one another.

Ohio mass shooting update

Police said a 21-year-old woman was shot in the foot; a 45-year-old man was shot in the knee; a 22-year-old man was shot in the thigh; an 18-year-old young woman was shot in the abdomen; and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the mouth. A 21-year-old man believed to be a suspect was shot multiple times. He was arrested, and CBS affiliate WOIO reported more arrests are expected.

The exact conditions of the people shot were not immediately available. Police have not identified the person believed to be a suspect as of Monday evening.

"We are thankful that there were not more victims in this senseless act of violence," police said in the news release.

Police are investigating.