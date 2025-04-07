Jeannette residents relieved to learn historic school bell will not be taken away

There seems to be some hand-ringing in the City of Jeannette over the fate of a historic bell.

It has been years since anyone has heard the peal of this old school bell that once graced the Clay Avenue School building in Jeannette. The school closed in the late 1970s and was demolished in the early 80's

An overhead view of the historic Clay School bell. KDKA-TV

Even after its building was gone, the bell remained as a monument of some civic pride.

This is why many Jeannette residents have taken to Facebook recently, worried that their beloved bell was going to be taken away, to make room for the new city fire station that is currently being built at Clay Avenue and S. 2nd Street.

KDKA is happy to report that a source close to City Hall tells us that the bell will not be scrapped as some had believed, but it will soon be moved to a new location during construction of the grounds of Jeannette's Jr.-Senior High School.

The city is hopeful that the bell will continue to be a civic symbol for years to come, and hopefully, once the new fire station is built, the bell will return and who knows, maybe it will even be called back into service.

Now we don't know exactly when the bell will be moving or when it will be back, but we will be keeping our eyes and ears open.