Clairton holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Tyler Boyd Stadium

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A special groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Tyler Boyd Stadium in Clairton on Wednesday.

After 93 years at the old Neil C. Brown Stadium along Miller Avenue, renovation work is underway on what will soon be named after the best football player in Clairton school history.

Tyler Boyd graduated from Clairton in 2013 after a legendary high school career where he scored a WPIAL record 117 touchdowns.

The first phase of the renovation will include new turf, new lighting, a new press box, a new scoreboard, and a new sound system.

"This day has been a long time coming," said board member Roger Tachoir, who helped lead the charge in raising money to help fund the planned renovations.

A second renovation phase will include new locker rooms, bathrooms, and more.

"It just adds to the accolades of what I'm proud of," Tyler's mother said. "Everything that he's accomplished, you just get more proud than the last time."

Boyd helped lead the Bears to a record of 63-1 during his four years at Clairton and won four WPIAL titles and four PIAA state championships.

He went on to play at Pitt and is currently playing in his ninth season in the NFL.