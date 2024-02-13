Plans unveiled for new Clairton Bears football stadium

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- District leaders in Clairton have unveiled plans for a new stadium for the school's football team.

During a school board meeting on Monday night, architects presented their design and timeline for a new stadium.

Plans for a new football stadium for the Clairton Bears football team were unveiled at a school board meeting on Monday, February 12. Submitted

The school has hosted multiple playoff games in the last decade, but many had to be relocated due to poor field conditions, particularly during rainy weather events.

School officials say upgrades to the nearly 100-year-old Neil Brown Stadium are long overdue.

"This stadium has not been renovated for over 90 some years," said Superintendent Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas. "It is something that we feel our community as well as our students deserve. So we're having discussions to say what that looks like as we move forward."

The district hopes to have around 1,200 seats at the new stadium.