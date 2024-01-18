Former Clairton Bear star and Bengals WR Tyler Boyd highlights WPIAL Hall of Fame 2024 class

Tyler Boyd to be inducted into WPIAL Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Wednesday, the WPIAL announced 14 new members of its hall of fame at a ceremony at the Heinz History Center.

This year's class includes five athletes and three coaches.

One of this year's inductees is a familiar face - Tyler Boyd.

The now Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver had a record-breaking career while playing at Clairton High School.

"It means a lot to me because of where I came from," Boyd said. "A lot of poverty, not a lot of positive going on there, other than sports, and I made that one of my primary goals. In my life, I just tried to stay positive and play sports and make a change in the world, as well as motivate people to do better with themselves."

The new Hall of Fame class will be inducted in May.

Along with Boyd, the other athletes include Jordan Geist a track and field star from Knoch; Robert Schilken another football star from Mt. Lebanon; Nicole Sleith Schaffer a Yough softball pitcher; Beth Swink who starred in basketball softball, and cross country at Connellsville; Ron Faust, the long-time basketball coach at Washington; George Rudolph who coached for 50 seasons at Oakland Catholic and Sacred Heart; and Mike Zmijanac, the only coach in Pennsylvania high school sports history to win state titles in both football and basketball.

The annual induction ceremony will be held on May 31 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Greentree.