Clairton announces 'Tyler Boyd Stadium' as name of new high school football venue
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Clairton City School District has announced that its new high school football field will be named 'Tyler Boyd Stadium.'
Boyd played football at Clairton High School from 2010 to 2013 and set a WPIAL record with 117 career touchdowns. He rushed for more than 5,700 yards during his high school career.
During his four years at Clairton, the Bears went 63-1, winning four WPIAL titles and four PIAA state titles.
Boyd went on to have a standout college career at Pitt and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.
He spent eight seasons with the Bengals and now plays for the Tennessee Titans.
The district says that Tyler and his family keep finding ways to give back to the community and the Clairton youth program.
"Tyler will always be a Clairton Bear!" the district said.
Phase one of the renovations to what is currently named Neil C. Brown Stadium will consist of new turf, lighting, a new press box, scoreboard, and sound system.
A second renovation phase will include locker rooms, bathrooms, and more.