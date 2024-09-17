Clairton announces 'Tyler Boyd Stadium' as name of new high school football venue

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Clairton City School District has announced that its new high school football field will be named 'Tyler Boyd Stadium.'

Boyd played football at Clairton High School from 2010 to 2013 and set a WPIAL record with 117 career touchdowns. He rushed for more than 5,700 yards during his high school career.

During his four years at Clairton, the Bears went 63-1, winning four WPIAL titles and four PIAA state titles.

Boyd went on to have a standout college career at Pitt and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd gets pumped up before facing the Steelers on Nov. 20th, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Boyd, a Clairton native and Pitt graduate, had two catches for 42 yards.

He spent eight seasons with the Bengals and now plays for the Tennessee Titans.

The district says that Tyler and his family keep finding ways to give back to the community and the Clairton youth program.

"Tyler will always be a Clairton Bear!" the district said.

Phase one of the renovations to what is currently named Neil C. Brown Stadium will consist of new turf, lighting, a new press box, scoreboard, and sound system.

Plans for a new football stadium for the Clairton Bears football team were unveiled at a school board meeting on Monday, February 12. Submitted

A second renovation phase will include locker rooms, bathrooms, and more.