19-year-old charged in fatal double shooting outside Clairton bar

A 19-year-old is charged with homicide in the deaths of two men outside a bar in Clairton over the weekend.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 19-year-old Dashawn Hines of Clairton was arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened on July 25 near The Village Inn.

Investigators said Robert Jones and Terez Russell were killed in the shooting. According to officers, video shows Hines and another person in the back of an SUV. The driver, who is allegedly a cousin of the victims, told police he was forced to drive Hines and the other person.

The criminal complaint alleges video showing Hines shooting at Russell and Jones before the SUV drove off. The driver told police he drove to his grandmother's house, where Hines and the other person in the SUV took off.

A detective recognized Hines from a prior case last December. In that case, KDKA-TV found that Hines — with the same date of birth and home address — was connected to that case in Kennedy Township. He was accused with two other men of holding two teen girls hostage in a home. Police said the three men sexually assaulted two girls, ages 14 and 16 at the time.

Hines faced several charges, including rape, sexual assault, and corruption of minors. The charges were held for court but later dismissed. Court papers say the prosecution dropped the charges.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to see why those charges were dropped. According to the office, the case was withdrawn because of "evidentiary issues resulting in our office being unable to proceed." The office also confirmed Hines was involved in both cases.

Hines is in the Allegheny County Jail, and his bond was denied.