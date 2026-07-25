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2 men killed after shooting in Clairton, police say

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Ricky Sayer
Ricky Sayer
At 10:59 pm, you'll usually find Ricky Sayer in front of a camera, ready to deliver a story that impacts Western Pennsylvanians.
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Two men have died following a shooting in Clairton, Allegheny County police say.

Police were notified of a shooting in the 800 block of Miller Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Preliminary information suggests that the suspects fled the area in a vehicle, police added.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

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