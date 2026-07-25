2 men killed after shooting in Clairton, police say

Two men have died following a shooting in Clairton, Allegheny County police say.

Police were notified of a shooting in the 800 block of Miller Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Preliminary information suggests that the suspects fled the area in a vehicle, police added.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.