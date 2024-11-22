Late-night explosion in Clairton leaves 8 people displaced, 2 apartments destroyed

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two apartments were destroyed and at least eight people were left without a home following a late-night explosion at the Century Townhomes in Clairton.

The explosion happened at a building in the complex located along Miles Avenue just after 11:30 on Thursday night.

Clairton Fire Chief John Lattanzi said no one was injured in the explosion that left two apartments destroyed and two others damaged.

A late-night explosion along Miles Avenue in Clairton left eight people displaced and two apartments destroyed.Two other units were damaged. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Eight people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the blast.

Chief Lattanzi said there was a small fire when crews arrived at the scene and it was put out quickly.

Workers from Peoples Gas arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion and were seen investigating with flashlights and testing devices.

A woman who lives nearby said she thought the sound she heard was a crash at first, before realizing it was an explosion.

She said she contacted Peoples Gas earlier in the day when she noticed that the area smelled like gas.

It's unclear whether Peoples Gas had previously reported any issues in the area or if they were recently working nearby. KDKA has reached out to Peoples Gas about the situation, but has not yet heard back.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.