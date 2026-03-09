Man accused of ramming vehicle into building, assaulting woman in Clairton

Police in Clairton continue to question a man after he allegedly rammed his car into another vehicle and into a now-closed business in a domestic-related incident.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Fifth Street and St. Clair Avenue. Investigators say a man drove his vehicle into the back of another one. The car that was struck from behind was then launched into a former service station, collapsing the large wooden awning attached to it.

Investigators told KDKA-TV that the male driver then began assaulting the woman in the car he had slammed into. A bystander interveined and kept the woman from being hurt any further.

At the scene, first responders discovered multiple people were injured.

The woman in the car that was hit and her passenger were taken to the hospital. A juvenile in the other vehicle involved was also taken to the hospital. All are said to be in stable condition.

Police took the man at the center of the incident into custody. He remains with the Clairton Police Department. The Allegheny County Police Department is leading the investigation.

There has been no word whether any charges have been filed.