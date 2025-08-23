Watch CBS News
One dead in late-night motorcycle crash in Clairton

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
One person is dead after a late-night motorcycle crash in Clairton. 

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just before 10 p.m. on Friday night, county 911 got a call for a motorcycle crash in the 500 block of State Street. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found that the man who was riding the motorcycle had crashed into a telephone pole. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. 

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash. 

The Allegheny County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. 

