One dead in late-night motorcycle crash in Clairton

Man dies in late-night motorcycle crash in Clairton

One person is dead after a late-night motorcycle crash in Clairton.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just before 10 p.m. on Friday night, county 911 got a call for a motorcycle crash in the 500 block of State Street.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found that the man who was riding the motorcycle had crashed into a telephone pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The Allegheny County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.