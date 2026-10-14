Clairton Bears football team will miss 3rd Friday night game of the season

For the second week in a row and the third time this season, the Clairton Bears football team won't be playing under the Friday Night Lights.

This Friday, the Bears were set to take on the Leechburg Blue Devils. But the Leechburg Area School District released a statement saying in part, "Due to recent injuries and resulting roster constraints, our coaching and administrative staff have determined that we cannot safely field a team for this contest. The health, safety, and physical well-being of our student-athletes will always be our highest priority."

"It just sucks that the kids are practicing and they don't get to play," said Athena Brant, whose son plays for the Clairton Bears. "I don't understand. I mean, I understand the shortage of players, but I mean, I hope no other teams do it."

KDKA-TV reported in September that the Bears announced their regret to forfeit their game against Steel Valley High School due to "personnel matters." WPIAL officials confirmed to KDKA-TV on Wednesday that the game was postponed on Sept. 4 because the coach was unavailable to coach.

Last week, the Bears' game against Springdale was postponed along with their game this week against Leechburg.

WPIAL officials confirmed to KDKA-TV that both games were postponed due to Springdale and Leechburg not having enough eligible players on the team.

"The games were not forfeited. They were postponed," said WPIAL spokesperson Matthew Manz.

"It's sad for the seniors too, because this is their last year. So hopefully they get to play," Brant said.

Clairton is the defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A Champion.

Manz said the schools have until Oct. 31 to make up the games.

"If they're not made up, the league will decide if the games are forfeited," Manz said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Clairton superintendent and athletic director to learn more about when or if those games will be rescheduled. We did not hear back.

The Bears' next game is set for Oct. 23 against Greensburg Central Catholic.