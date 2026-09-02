Clairton forfeits football game against Steel Valley over "personnel matters"

Clairton High School forfeited Friday's home football game against Steel Valley High School over "personnel matters," the district said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the district said it "regrets" the forfeit of Week 2's game at Tyler Boyd Stadium. The post did not explain what the "personnel matters" were or get into specifics about the decision.

"The district is committed to handling all personnel matters appropriately and in accordance with district policy and applicable requirements," the post said. "Because these matters are confidential, we cannot provide additional details. Coach [Wayne] Wade remains our head football coach."

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League said in a statement to KDKA-TV on Wednesday that this "is a school matter involving Clairton, and the WPIAL is not involved in the situation at this time."

Clairton, the defending WPIAL and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 1A champion, lost its Week 1 game against Farrell 33-6. Steel Valley lost 21-6 to Washington in Week 1.

"The Steel Valley School District appreciates the communication from Clairton regarding the decision to cancel the game," the district said on Wednesday. "We understand the disappointment this may cause, as both communities were looking forward to this contest between two storied programs."

Clairton hosts Pittsburgh Allderdice High School on Sept. 10, while Steel Valley hosts Western Beaver High on Sept. 11.