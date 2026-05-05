Civilians honored for helping Ross Township police detective while breaking up fight

Ross Township leaders honored two civilians Monday night for their actions last month helping a police detective while they were making an arrest.

Last month, police said that a detective was involved in a fight at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Center Avenue in West View and needed help from additional officers.

While the fight was taking place, two bystanders jumped into action.

Former police officer Johnathan Ponce offered his help to the detective while Justin Gavasto got on the detective's radio to alert dispatch of the ongoing situation.

Ponce and Gastavo were both honored Monday evening at the Ross Township Board of Commissioners meeting.

Ross Township honored two people on Monday evening for their actions helping a police detective last month who was involved in a fight at an intersection in West View. KDKA

"I'm very thankful," said Ross Township Police Department Detective Michael Orsino. "Eventually, I think you know, my partners would all have gotten there, but just the fact that it took a little bit longer because I wasn't sure I could get out on my radio. It was great that these guys came and gave me a hand.

"Honestly, I don't feel like I did anything special," Gavasto said. "I really don't. I would hope that anyone driving by and saw an officer in distress or anyone in distress would pull over to help. Help out where you can. Help those that need it. That's really the take away I got from all this."

Gavasto said it took him a little bit of time to find the radio that was in Det. Orsino's police cruiser, then using the radio to identify himself as a civilian and notifying dispatch that additional backup resources were needed.

"Due to the actions of both men, including Mr. Gavasto communicating to dispatch, myself and the West View police officer were able to place the suspect under arrest without anyone suffering any serious injuries," Det. Orsino said.