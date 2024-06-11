City of Pittsburgh to open 15 pools this weekend

City of Pittsburgh to open several pools this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh has announced it will open 15 pools this weekend.

Ammon, Banksville, Bloomfield, Highland, Jack Stack, Magee, Moore, Ormsby, Phillips, Schenley and Westwood pools will operate on a Monday through Friday schedule. Most pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for open swim hours. During Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, open swims will run from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Riverview and West Penn pools will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with an open swim time from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. During Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, open swim runs from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The McBride and Sue Murray pools will operate Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

City officials are reminding residents that the Homewood, Ream and Sheraden pools will not open due to maintenance or renovation work.

"Opening pools so that Pittsburghers can have a safe, fun summer is a priority for the city. The CitiParks Aquatics staff once again worked hard to ensure 15 pools can open to provide everyone with a place to enjoy the summer," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "In addition to pools providing a safe place for our kids to play this summer, they also provide older kids good summer jobs that can help prepare them for future careers."

The complete listing of hours and days of operations for open pools can be found here.