City of Pittsburgh to host pop-up movie events throughout the summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events will be showing several films throughout the summer months with "Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park."

Free movies will be shown at special pop-up events during the month of June at a variety of parks located throughout Pittsburgh.

During July and August, films will be screened at Highland Park, Riverview Park, Flagstaff Hill at Schenley Park, Schenley Plaza, Brookline Memorial Park, Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville, Grandview Park in Mt. Washington, McBride Park in Lincoln Place, and the West End-Elliott Overlook Park.

The 2022 schedule will include films such as "Encanto," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "American Underdog," "No Time to Die," "Singin' in the Rain," as well as other modern and classic movies.

The full schedule can be found on the City of Pittsburgh's website.