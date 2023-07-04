Watch CBS News
City of Pittsburgh selling officially licensed merchandise

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting Tuesday, you can buy officially licensed Pittsburgh merchandise.

The "Printed in Pittsburgh" line launches at the city's Fourth of July celebration. The line includes shirts, hats, and mugs.

Ten percent of the revenue will go back into the city's general operating fund. You can buy items at Tuesday's holiday festivities. You can also buy them online.

More information on the merchandise can be found at this link

After the July 4 launch, products also will be available at the following brick-and-mortar locations:

CommonWealth Press:

  • 691 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228

love, Pittsburgh:

  • Downtown: 805 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222
  • Strip District: 1728 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222
  • Mount Washington: 301 Shiloh St., Pittsburgh, PA 15211

First published on July 4, 2023 / 8:53 AM

