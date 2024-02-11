Watch CBS News
City of Pittsburgh hosts annual Mascot Madness event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh held its annual Mascot Madness event at Schenley Park over the weekend.

The party in the park included meet and greets with mascots from across our region, photo opportunities and activities for the whole family. Typically an ice skating event, this year was held on solid ground due to upgrades and renovations taking place at the park's rink.

"This event has been around for so long, and everyone looks forward to it. We love it from a staff perspective, mascot perspective, and for the people of Pittsburgh. It's a well-received event, and we wanted to do something, especially because we couldn't have the rink open this year," said Susan Lucas, CitiParks press officer for Mayor Ed Gainey's office.

This was the 36th year the city has held this event. 

