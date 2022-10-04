Watch CBS News
City of Pittsburgh finds its 107th holiday tree

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh has singled out its spruce!

The city has selected its traditional holiday tree for the upcoming season.

The Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights Springdale campus is donating the 40-foot spruce.

The tree will be illuminated during Light Up Night celebrations on Saturday, November 19.

You'll be able to see the tree at the City-County Building in Downtown. 

