City of Pittsburgh announces pep rally ahead of Steelers vs. Bills AFC Wild Card matchup

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking to give the Steelers a proper send-off before they head to Buffalo for the AFC Wild Card game against the Bills, Friday is your chance. 

At noon on Friday at the City-County Building, there will be a Steelers pep rally including Mayor Ed Gainey, County Executive Sara Innamorato, and the Steelers. 

As you undoubtedly know by now, the Steelers are back in the NFL Playoffs thanks to a three-game winning streak to close out the season, beating the Bengals, Seahawks, and Ravens - all with Mason Rudolph under center. 

RELATED: Steelers top Lamar-less Ravens 17-10, will make the playoffs if Buffalo or Jacksonville lose

Thanks in part to a Tennessee Titans victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers were back in the playoffs with a 10-7 record. 

Now, after helping revive the Steelers' offense and season, they'll be sticking with Rudolph when they head to Buffalo this Sunday. 

RELATED: Steelers' Mason Rudolph to remain in role as starting QB, T.J. Watt ruled out for Wild Card game in Buffalo

You can catch the game this Sunday at 1 p.m. here on KDKA! 

First published on January 11, 2024 / 1:11 PM EST

