City of Pittsburgh announces pep rally ahead of Steelers vs. Bills AFC Wild Card matchup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking to give the Steelers a proper send-off before they head to Buffalo for the AFC Wild Card game against the Bills, Friday is your chance.

At noon on Friday at the City-County Building, there will be a Steelers pep rally including Mayor Ed Gainey, County Executive Sara Innamorato, and the Steelers.

As you undoubtedly know by now, the Steelers are back in the NFL Playoffs thanks to a three-game winning streak to close out the season, beating the Bengals, Seahawks, and Ravens - all with Mason Rudolph under center.

Thanks in part to a Tennessee Titans victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers were back in the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

Now, after helping revive the Steelers' offense and season, they'll be sticking with Rudolph when they head to Buffalo this Sunday.

You can catch the game this Sunday at 1 p.m. here on KDKA!