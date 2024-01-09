Steelers' Mason Rudolph to remain in role as starting QB, T.J. Watt ruled out for Wild Card game in Buffalo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially punched their ticket to the dance, and now they await the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in what will be Pittsburgh's first playoff game since 2021.

Yet, as the Steelers prepare for a win-or-go-home matchup in Buffalo, the team still faces two all-important questions: which player will be under center as starting quarterback, and what is the status of star edge rusher T.J. Watt after he was forced out of Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens with an injury.

RUDOLPH TAKES THE REINS

Since replacing an injured Kenny Pickett and an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky, Rudolph and the Steelers' offense have flourished.

In three games as a starter this season, Rudolph has passed for 719 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Steelers are 3-0 in that span and twice have reached the 30-point mark on offense. For reference, the last time the Steelers eclipsed 30+ points on offense was in a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 20, 2022.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Mason Rudolph, #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, signals for a first down during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K.Aller / Getty Images

Mike Tomlin is rolling with the hot hand who has propelled his team into an improbable yet deserved playoff contest.

"We'll stay with Mason Rudolph. We're just simply staying with the hot hand and not disrupting the apple cart. He's delivered, we've delivered, and so, we will continue in that vein."

WATT OUT WITH INJURY

The Steelers will be forced to work as more of a collective on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday, with the NFL's 2023 sack leader and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, T.J. Watt, likely supporting his teammates on the sideline after he went down in the third quarter of Saturday's game after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is looked at by medical staff after an injury during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. / Getty Images

"T.J. can be characterized as out this week with his knee injury," Tomlin said at the beginning of his weekly press conference.

On the positive front, Tomlin did say he was encouraged and remained optimistic about safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's availability for the upcoming game.

Watt's absence would mean an increased role and focus on fellow linebacker Alex Highsmith, who notched seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions over the 2023 regular season. Veteran linebacker Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig may also see more snaps to alleviate the loss of Watt.

"Nick and Markus, every time they've come in this year, they have been providing great reps," said Highsmith.

The Steelers battle the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. The winner advances to the divisional round. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.